Woman swallows her engagement ring in her sleep

The thought of losing your engagement ring is something most women can't even stomach.

A San Diego woman swallows her engagement ring while asleep, requiring surgery. (Source: KGTV/CNN)

But one woman did stomach it - literally.

Jenna Evans can't help but blush when she talks about her fiancé bobby.

"We have been together for 5 1/2 years," she said.

It was a long time to get the ring of her dreams from the man of her dreams.

"I designed it and picked all the stones and everything," she said.

On Tuesday, the three-stone band of love ended up in a dark place.

"I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation, and Bobby told me you have to swallow your ring," Evans said.

Her dream world became a real-life emergency.

"When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was," Evans said.

The couple felt panic, hilarity and then a little bit of both. At 8 a.m., they rushed into urgent care and explained her bizarre situation.

The X-ray confirmed her story. Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy.

She preferred that method to letting nature take its course.

"I was really happy, because I don't know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way if I had to search for it," Evans said.

She went under and after a few minutes, Evans was reunited with her engagement ring.

"I feel very grateful that I got it back and that it is and that it is a happy and funny story," she said.

“I have been taking it off at night, just in case," she said.

The couple will get married in Texas in May. Hopefully with the ring in hand - and on hand.

