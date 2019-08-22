Woman shares warning signs of stroke when she had one at age 30

Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S. and affects more than 795,000 people each year.

When most people think of a stroke, they may picture an individual in their 50's or older, often times in poor physical health. But a stroke can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time.

Dr. Adam Barnathan, an emergency physician and his wife Lauren, a 31-year-old stroke survivor and speech pathologist trained in stroke rehabilitation, joined the Deep Bench on Thursday.

Lauren said she was 30 when she had a stroke, something very shocking for her.

"We're trained to think young people don't have strokes, and it is becoming more common," she said.

She said it happened one day when she began her morning at the gym and began experiencing blurred vision. Later that evening when she was going to bed, she had difficulty moving. Her husband noticed and turned on the light.

"I had a facial droop, slurred speech and immediately recognized I was having a stroke, and he was able to call 911 and get me to the hospital right away," Lauren explained.

Dr. Barnathan said what is key is knowing the signs to look for of a stroke.

"Time is everything," he said.

That's why he said it's important to act quickly when you suspect a stroke and call 911 to help a loved one get immediate medical attention. When it comes to treating stroke, every 10 minutes can save up to 20 million brain cells

The signs of stroke can be subtle and hard to recognize, so educating yourself and others is key to noticing and responding quickly. The acronym BE FAST stands for Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm, Speech, Time – signs that someone is having a stroke.

There are also 10 signs and symptoms of stroke to be aware of, some of which include severe headache, weakness, loss of balance, trouble speaking and confusion.

Additionally, experts want the public to know that it’s ok to overreact when it comes to stroke. The right care, right away, has the potential to save lives.

There are some stroke risk factors within your control, including making healthy lifestyle choices, regular exercise, limiting alcohol use and not smoking or using tobacco products.