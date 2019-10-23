Woman runs for domestic violence awareness

Wonder Woman was on a mission across Green Bay today.

Jennifer Chaudior ran 26 miles, raising awareness about domestic violence.

"I'm going to push this crazy decked-out cart and run through the city of Green Bay," Chaudior said, "probably out to Ashwaubenon and De Pere, covering 26 miles, a marathon for domestic violence awareness."

Jennifer says she started running at 30 to cope with abuse. It gave her the confidence to leave her abusive relationship.

Pushing a shopping cart, she collects donations for the Golden House Domestic Violence center, and collects names of others impacted by domestic violence on her arms.