Woman runs every road in Marshfield for juvenile human trafficking awareness

Liz Gosse is on a mission to run every road in Marshfield to bring awareness to juvenile human trafficking in central Wisconsin.

Liz Gosse shows a map of all the streets she has run to raise awareness for juvenile human trafficking on Nov. 19, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

"We don't really think that it's going on in this area, but it is,” Gosse said.

Her project titled All Roads Lead to Freedom invites friends, neighbors and anyone else interested to join Gosse on her Tuesday and Thursday runs to raise money and bring awareness to the lack of resources for juvenile victims in the area. Through this journey she hopes to raise enough awareness to bring in a juvenile human trafficking advocate to central or western Wisconsin twice a month to provide education for victims.

“"I’m just looking to send the message that you're seen, you're heard and you will get rescued at some point,” Gosse said.

Gosse said she hopes to run all of Marshfield’s streets in 10 weeks, ending on Dec. 31-- right before National Human Trafficking month in January.

To follow Gosse’s journey, or tag along on a run, follow her All Roads Lead to Freedom Facebook page found here.

