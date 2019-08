The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old possibly seen in Adams County.

Annastasia Evans was last seen May 4 in Wisconsin Dells with a 25-year-old man. She’s described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds.

Investigators said they may be driving a cream-colored car.

The two maybe in Adams, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Juneau or Sauk counties.

If you have any information, contact Det. Tom Roloff at 608-982-7249.