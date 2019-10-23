Wisconsin Dells woman now missing 5 months

Police are renewing calls for help to find a 24-year-old woman considered an endangered missing person.

Annastasia Evans was last seen May 4 in Wisconsin Dells with a 25-year-old man. She’s described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds.

Investigators said they may be driving a cream-colored car.

Authorities say they have identified “several areas of interest” in connection to Evans in the counties of Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, Jefferson, Dodge and Waushara.

Investigators are asking rural property owners and those who frequent public lands, like hunters and hikers, to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary.

Evans carried several bags or duffels filled with her clothing and other personal belongings. She may also be wearing a yellow dress.

If you have any information, contact Det. Tom Roloff at 608-982-7249.

