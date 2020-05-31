Woman killed, man injured in Waupaca County crash

A woman is dead and a man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Waupaca County on Saturday.

Officials say it happened around 11:00 Saturday morning on County Highway O and US Highway 45 in the Township of Bear Creek.

Preliminary investigation determined that a passenger car traveling westbound on County Highway D, across US Hwy 45 onto County O, struck an eastbound pick-up truck on County Highway O, driven by a female whose name has not been released.

The female driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver, who has also not been identified at this time, was air lifted to and area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Patrol, Clintonville Police, Clintonville Fire, Clintonville Ambulance and ThedaStar Air Ambulance.

