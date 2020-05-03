Woman injured in house fire, one dog missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a grease fire at a home on County Road P in the Township of Pine River just before 5:00 Sunday night.

Officials say resident in the house was warming up grease when she went up stairs.

When she returned to the kitchen flames were already climbing up the wall of the kitchen. The lone resident along with several pets were able to exit the residence except for one dog that is unaccounted for at this time.

The woman did receive moderate burns on her arms. The investigation is continuing.

Pine River Fire Department, Pine River First Responders, Town of Texas Fire Department, Town of Hewitt Fire Department, Town Of Russell Fire Department, Corning Fire Department, Merrill EMS, and Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the fire.