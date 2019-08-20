Investigators identify Oshkosh couple who fell into quarry

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the husband and wife who fell into a quarry Monday in the Town of Poygan.

Investigators say 31-year-old Alissa A. Bartels of Oshkosh died in the fall.

Thirty-one-year-old Lucas S. Bartels of Oshkosh was injured. His condition is unknown.

The couple, from Oshkosh, was visiting a business on County Road D near the quarry. They left on foot. A friend found them at the bottom of the quarry -- a fall of about 40 to 50 feet. People who were nearby tried to help the injured couple.

Alissa Bartels was dead when rescuers reached her. Lucas Bartels was airlifted to a hospital by ThedaStar helicopter.

The sheriff's office believes the couple was not familiar with the terrain.

The Winneconne Poygan Fire Department and Oshkosh Fire Department EMS were sent on the call at 3:08 p.m. They were assisted by the sheriff's office, Omro and Winneconne police, and the bystanders.