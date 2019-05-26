Woman crashes into parked cars, spits in officers' face

A woman was arrested for her first OWI offense near the west side of Madison early Sunday morning.

A Toyota Corolla was going outbound on the 4200 bock Nakoma Drive when it lost control and struck two parked cars, causing severe damage to them at 2:47 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The Toyota rolled over and the driver, a 22 year old female, was trapped in the vehicle. She was able to be extracted by the officers cutting her seat belt, according to the department.

The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and became resistive to officers. She ended up spitting in the faces of three Madison officers, which was deemed by hospital staff to be significant exposures.

The suspect is currently at a local hospital with what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries. When released, she will be booked into the Dane County Jail for three counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers and first offense OWI