Woman charged with stealing checks from Wausau area mailboxes

Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old woman with 11 counts including five counts of mail fraud after she’s accused of taking mail from mailboxes.

An investigation began Jan. 31 after authorities said Stephanie McGeshick used a credit card belonging to someone else to pay for a room at a Rib Mountain hotel. Court documents state McGeshick and another person took a cab from the hotel to Walmart. There, she attempted to purchase several items including an iPad, although the credit card was declined.

McGeshick and her friend were then unable to pay for the cab ride. Her friend left his driver’s license with the cab driver as a promise to pay the fare—which he did.

Surveillance video from Walmart led investigators to McGeshick. During an interview with authorities, she had four checks. Court documents state the accounts did not have McGeshick’s name and she was not the written recipient of the funds.

Court documents state McGeshick denied taking the checks from the mail and said she found them in a laundromat parking lot.

She’s in the Marathon County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.