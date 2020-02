Bond has been set at $75,000 cash for a 35-year-old woman accused of providing heroin to a man that later overdosed and died.

Jackie Loiselle is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs, delivering heroin and two counts of bail jumping.

Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died in October after purchasing heroin from Loiselle.

She’s expected to learn Feb. 26 if her case will head to trial.