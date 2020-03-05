Woman charged after Shawano County traffic stop turns up large amount of meth

A Green Bay woman as been charged with several counts after a traffic stop turned up a large amount of meth.

Brittany J. Vlach, 29, is charged in Shawano County with Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked; Identity Theft-Avoidance; Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Obstructing an Officer; and Felony Bail Jumping.

On Feb. 25, Vlach was spotted speeding on Highway 29 in the Town of Hartland, Shawano County. A deputy stopped her. He became suspicious when he asked for ID and she couldn't provide it. The deputy stated that she would "continue to look down at the purses at her feet and move her legs to prevent me from seeing them fully."

After showing a false ID, Vlach was placed in custody. A deputy looked in one of the purses and found a plastic bag with "large crystal substances." The deputy believed it to be methamphetamine.

Vlach's driving status was revoked due to OWI. She also had multiple warrants and open cases.

Officers seized the backpack purses in Vlach's vehicle. One of the backpacks contained two baggies containing a crystal substance. One baggie contained 40.91 grams of meth. A second baggie had 18.0 grams of meth, according to the complaint.

The second backpack had a loaded syringe that contained meth, a straw that tested positive for meth, and "multiple small gem bags." Officers say that indicates the large amount of meth was going to be divided into smaller bags for sale.

Vlach appeared in court on Feb. 26 for an initial appearance. The court set cash bond at $20,000. No future court hearing was listed.