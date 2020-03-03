Woman attacks Calif. restaurant owner who refused refund for half-eaten sandwich

A California woman faces assault charges after she allegedly trashed a sandwich shop and attacked its owner because she was denied a refund.

Monique Collins, 44, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after police say she threw a glass jar at a Stockton, California, restaurant owner and hit him with a wooden broom. (Source: Stockton Police Department/KOVR/CNN)

Police say 44-year-old Monique Collins walked into Philly Cheesesteak in Stockton, California, on Monday night and started arguing with the owner and other employees over the quality of the sandwiches she bought.

Restaurant owner Luis Addison Alandy and his wife, Analiza Alandy, say Collins stated the sandwiches weren’t fresh, and she demanded a full refund.

"The two sandwiches are already eaten, half of each, and the fries, already half of each," Analiza Alandy said. "Our policy is, if you have a complaint, if we made a mistake, we will gladly replace it, but we need the sandwich back for us to replace the whole sandwich."

Because she had eaten part of the sandwich, Collins was refused the refund. Employee Robert Hernandez says the argument continued until Collins “lashed out.”

"All of a sudden, boom! She was just throwing stuff away, the chairs, the table, everything," Analiza Alandy said.

Security cameras captured the suspect trashing the store and throwing chairs. She allegedly picked up a glass tip jar and threw it at Luis Addison Alandy. She is also accused of hitting him with a wooden broom.

"We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I didn't know why she had to do that, why she had to end up doing that," Analiza Alandy said.

Collins eventually left, but officers later arrested her at her home. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

