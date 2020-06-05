Woman arrested following pursuit in Stevens Point

A 40-year-old woman is in the Portage County Jail following a crash and chase Friday morning.

Investigators said around 7 a.m. they received the report of an accident on the 2300 block of Church Street. Police have identified the suspect as Lisa Kissner.

According to a news release, Kissner struck a pole and continued driving. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot near Kwik Trip. When officers attempted contact with the driver, she left driving the vehicle across Church Street, onto Michigan Avenue, where officers tried to stop her in the 3300 block of Church Street.

Police say the vehicle again left and went northbound on Church Street. An officer was able to pull in front of the fleeing vehicle and bring it to a stop. They said contact was attempted and the driver did not respond to officers and fled again. The vehicle eventually fled south into Plover, where she entered a yard, struck a fence and collided with a tree in the 2700 block of Cambridge Avenue.

Police said Kissner was then taken into custody.

Tire deflation devices were used two different times during the attempts to stop this vehicle and although they were successful, the driver continued to flee. Vehicle speeds during the pursuit were between 35-40 mph and went approximately 2.5 miles.

Police believe the use of illegal narcotics is considered a factor in this incident.

Two squads had minor damage as a result of this pursuit.