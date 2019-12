The 65-year-old widow of a man found dead in 2006 will head to trial.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Ken’s wife, Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.

Friday she appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing where a judge found there is enough evidence for her case to head to trial.

This story will be updated.