Woman accused of driving drunk, leaving 3 kids in parked van at gas station

A 21-year-old Port Edwards woman is in the Marathon County Jail on allegations she drove drunk and left three young children in a parked van at a gas station while she left the area in another vehicle.

Alana Raymond is charged with 10 counts including OWI with a passenger under 16, abandonment of a child and neglecting a child.

Investigators said they responded to a Wausau gas station around 1 a.m. Monday for a parked vehicle with three small children inside. An employee told police no one was inside the store and the vehicle had been in the park lot for more than 30 minutes. The vehicle was not running, but the keys were in the ignition and the lights were on.

When officers arrived they found three children sleeping in car seats.

A second officer said he had located a woman walking that flagged him down to say she was lost. Prosecutors said the woman was the driver of the van.

Surveillance footage showed the van pull into the parking lot. The driver exited the vehicle and got into another vehicle that had been waiting.

Court documents state a preliminary breath test showed Raymond had a BAC of .228—more than twice the legal limit for driving.

She remains the Marathon County Jail on $5,000 bond. However, she’ll be released from custody if she can post the first $500 in cash.

She’s expected to learn Jan. 13 if her case will head to trial.

