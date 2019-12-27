Woman accused of altering Colby HS student's grades, embezzling $7K

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a woman accused of using the Colby High School credit card to pay personal bills during her employment.

Lisa Steen, 44, is expected to be formally charged with six counts including identity theft, two counts related to using someone’s ID to obtain money, theft in a business setting, computer crimes and misconduct in office.

Investigators said while employed at Colby High School she used district money to pay electric, phone and cable bills. An investigation began in January 2019.

A private audit showed $7,020.03 missing from the school. During an interview with investigators cited in court documents, Steen said tracked the money she spent, made deposits into the school’s account and never owed more than $700 a time.

An investigation also alleges Steen used another employee’s login to alter a student’s grades—making them eligible for scholarship money because they moved up in class rank. Steen stated she only used the employee’s credentials to login to make sure they had permission to alter a student’s grade.

Court records list the offense dates at February 2018 to January 2019.