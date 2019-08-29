Wisconsin lawmakers look to raise vaping age to 21

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is hoping to change the legal age allowed for people to buy vaping products. Currently, in the state, you have to be at least 18 but a proposed bill would change the age to 21.

“In the last year, high school students increased vaping by 78% use and 48% in middle school students,” explained Rep. John Spiros who represents the 86th Assembly District and authored the proposed bill. “A big part of this bill would be to educate people on the dangers of vaping.”

Within the last few months at least 14 counties have confirmed 32 cases of illness from people who reported using vaping products. Health officials are investigating another 11 possible cases.

"People can develop chest pain, a shortage of breath, nausea, vomiting a fever after they vape probably within the last couple of weeks of doing so,” said Melanie Baehr with the Portage County Health and Human Services Department. “These symptoms do not have to be right away but it could be nearly two weeks after someone used a vaping product."

If the bill passes and Governor Evers signs it, Wisconsin would become the 18th state in the country to raise the age limit to 21. The bill is expected to be on the floor of the Senate for discussion by this upcoming fall.