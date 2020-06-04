Wisconsin's rate for death due to COVID-19 at 3%

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state saw an increase Thursday with percentage positive COVID-19 cases. Of the 12,148 tests processed, 4.1% show confirmed cases of COVID-19. That equates to 492 new cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 19,892.

Ten more deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 626.

To date, in central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, and Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Two deaths have been reported in Forest County. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state now has 61 labs processing tests.

The percentage of hospitalized stayed the same day-to-day from Wednesday. That means 14% of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized for a total of 2,739.

As of Thursday, 291,367 have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the number of recovered patients was 64% or 12,172. The other 32%, or 6,137, are considered to be the state's active cases. Thursday’s number of recovered cases had not be released as of 1:50 p.m.

