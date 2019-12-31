Badgers Tyler Biadasz and Garrett Groshek take in their first Rose Bowl

From their days in Amherst winning a state championship, to Madison competing as one of the top Big Ten programs, Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz and Garrett Groshek have their eyes on one more milestone.

Tyler Biadasz and Garrett Groshek (Source: WMTV)

"To be able to compete for a championship and be a Rose Bowl champion, that's a lot, that's a lot of people can't say,” says Tyler Biadasz. “To be able to do it with Garrett, for an Amherst kid to do that too, that's pretty awesome."

The two key players in an offense averaging over 240 rushing yards per game know that their success as a Badgers stemmed from their time as Falcons.

"There's just been a culmination of all the hard work that both of us have put in,” Garrett Groshek. “Stuff that we learned back in Amherst. You know you got to work for everything that you want in life. And you know it's just come to fruition."

"You know that you're going to get Garrett's best,” Biadasz says. “He never leaves anything out. Whether it's through the air or pass blocking, running the ball whatever - he's going to do it great and we always love when he's in the game."

As their sight lies on the Granddaddy of them all, over 2,000 miles from home, they still play with those in Wisconsin in mind.

"The support has been there you know since we, since we were in high school,” Groshek says. “And it hasn't stopped. Everybody, everyone back home, you know, has got our backs and always supporting us, and we appreciate it and we're just happy that we can make them proud."

Garrett did add that they've taken the fact that they've played together all the way through college for granted, but with this season winding down, and Tyler being regarding as an solid NFL prospect for his position, they've taken the time to slow down and enjoy this season together.

