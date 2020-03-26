Wisconsin's 128th Air Refueling Wing commander relieved of his duties

Col. James V. Lock has been relieved of his duties as commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing Thursday because of a lost confidence in his ability to command.

The decision was made because of issues concerning command climate, poor judgment, and alleged misconduct.

“A decision like this is never easy to make, but it is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of the organization,” Knapp said. “The men and women that make up the 128th Air Refueling Wing are exceptional at what they do, and they deserve the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Col. Shawn Gaffney, who currently serves as the vice wing commander at the 128th, will act as interim commander.

