Wisconsinites are at high risk for getting the Flu

Wisconsin is now in a high flu category after seeing a dramatic increase in cases over the past few weeks.

Nebraska is experiencing a high activity level in flu-like illness so far this season.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wisconsin was in the low flu category until the first week of January.

“The flu in our country generally starts on the east coast and moves west,” explained Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus Weston Clinic. “You need to get the immunization…in our country, more people die of the flu each year than HIV now.”

Dr. Gordon says everyone should be on high alert for the flu season this year and you should not take it lightly. Although the vaccination does not guarantee you won’t get sick, it does help.

“If you get the immunization and still come down with the flu, it's likely it will be a much less severe case of the flu,” added Dr. Gordon.

In addition to getting vaccinated, something as simple as washing your hands regularly would decrease your chance of getting the virus. Children younger than 5 and those with long term health problems like asthma and diabetes are at high risk of flu-related complications.

“The rest of the country has seen a pretty bad flu season with a lot of cases and quite a few deaths," said Dr. Gordon.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said 829 pediatric flu cases were reported in December, which is an increase of nearly 9,000 percent from December 2018.