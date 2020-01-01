Wisconsin leads Oregon 17-14 at the half in the 106th Rose Bowl

The 106th Rose Bowl paired Wisconsin and Oregon. This was the Badgers first Rose Bowl appearance since 2013, and their 10th appearance all-time.

Oregon opened the game up with an explosive drive. The Ducks marched 75-yards in 12 plays capped off by a four-yard touchdown run by Justin Herbert.

The Badgers would quickly answer on the ensuing kick-off. Aron Cruickshank weaved through the Oregon tacklers for a 95-yard kick-return touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Wisconsin's defense would use the momentum from that play. Sanborn rose up and picked-off Herbert for the first turnover of the game. That would lead to a 44-yard field goal from Collin Larsh to give the Badgers a 10-7 lead.

The next three possessions ended on punts. The Badgers would drive and get a chance to tack on three more points to start the second quarter, but Larsh would hook his kick left to keep the score at 10-7.

The Badgers would get the ball back after forcing a three-and-out, but the Oregon defense would force Jonathan Taylor to fumble the ball, and Deommodore Lenoir would recover it. The Ducks could not do anything with it. Oregon would go for it on fourth down, but the Badgers defense would stuff them to force a turnover on downs.

The turnover bug would continue to bite the Badgers. Jack Coan would throw the ball right into Thomas Graham Jr.'s hands to set up the Ducks at the Wisconsin 33. From there, CJ Verdell would burst 13-yards on a run, and then Herbert would finish it off with a five-yard touchdown run. His second of the day gave the Ducks a 14-10 advantage.

The Badgers would once again answer. Coan marched the Wisconsin offense 53-yards. The drive was capped off by a laser to Quintez Cephus who was hit right as he reeled in the 11-yard TD pass. The Badgers would take a 17-14 lead into the half on that play.

The Badgers would once again get loose with the ball. Off the punt, Anthony Lotti drops the punt, and Brady Breeze would scoop it up. Breeze took it 31-yards for the touchdown to give Oregon a 21-17 lead.

The Badgers wouldn't go down without a fight. Mason Stokke barreled his way through for a two-yard touchdown run to put Wisconsin back in front 24-21.