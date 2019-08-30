Wisconsin trucking companies targeted in scam

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning motor carriers to be aware of scam-style letters requesting trucking companies pay to file their DOT biennial update.

The DOT says it's a scam.

Links in the scam letters or emails lead to websites not connected with the USDOT in order to collect fees in exchange for filing the biennial updates. The letters include threats of fines for failure to pay.

While motor carriers must renew their USDOT number with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration every two years , filing may be done free at the FMCSA website.

The website is www.fmcsa.dot.gov/registration/updating-your-registration

