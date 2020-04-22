Wisconsin's total COVID-19 deaths at 246, nearly 50K test negative

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Wednesday, 246 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of four deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 4,845 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 225 positive cases. Of the number of positive cases thus far, 1,302 have been hospitalized.

So far, 49,502 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Clark, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

The state currently has 36 active testing labs.

