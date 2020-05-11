Wisconsin to allow teens to skip driving test beginning of May 11

Effective Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will not require teens who have completed their required driver’s education programs to take the previously mandated driving test before issuing a license.

The move was announced earlier this month as the Wisconsin DOT launched a pair of pilot programs in response to backlogs created by the coronavirus pandemic. The other test program will let eligible drivers renew their licenses online, rather than at a DMV office.

Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson previously explained that because of the steps taken by his agency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including limiting office services and offering grace periods for drivers with expired licenses, the agency has built up a backlog of 80,000 licenses that need to be renewed and 10,000 teens who need to take their driving test.

Drivers 18 and older will still need to take a road test to get their licenses. The DOT said that is because these drivers do not have the same extra requirements as younger drivers.

For anyone who needs to schedule a road test, appointments can be made online starting May 8. The DMV has suspended road tests until the Safer at Home extension is lifted on May 26.

For the tens of thousands needing to renew their license, they may be able to do so online starting next week as well. Some of the requirements for renewing online, including:

