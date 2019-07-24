Wisconsin to Celebrate Whitewater Music Hall renovations at Main Street Day

State representatives will meet at the Whitewater Music Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the third annual Wisconsin Main Street Day. Wausau was picked along with six other cities in the state to be recognized for their downtown areas. The day looks to highlight the importance of downtown in their communities overall economy.

This isn’t the first time Wausau has been recognized. The community was acknowledged in 2017 as well. Blake Opal-Wahoske with the Wausau River district said he appreciates Wisconsin’s support through all of downtown's renovations.

“It’s always nice to have that recognition from a state level. It wonderful to know the state is recognizing all the hard work that were doing here in downtown Wausau and that they are very excited to see all the changes that are happening,” Opal-Wahoske said.

Wausau was chosen again this year because of the renovations made to the former Masonic Temple, the Whitewater Music Hall which acts a spot for live music, local art, coffee and beer.

“Whitewater did this beautiful job. They renovated the former Masonic Temple which has been vacant for some time now and they saw the potential in that property and they really turned it into the gem that it is today,” Opal-Wahoske said.

Leslie Patterson who owns the music hall with her sister said she is thrilled that he state has taken the time to recognize projects that are happening all over Wisconsin.

“I’m thrilled one that Wisconsin cares to put time and energy into their little towns and to help revitalize them. And I’m thrilled that they have recognized how wonderful Wausau is,” Patterson explained.

To celebrate many state and local speakers will join at the music hall for appetizers, live music and speeches on Wednesday.

I’m excited to all get together today and celebrate how wonderful Wausau is becoming. It’s getting better every day,” Patterson said.

The ceremony will start at 11:00 on Wednesday and will last about an hour. It is free and open to the public.

