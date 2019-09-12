Wisconsin test scores drop

The Wisconsin Student Assessment System results were released Thursday morning. This data shows how Wisconsin scored on the Forward, ACT, Aspire ACT and Dynamic Learning Maps exams. Overall the state saw slight decreases in English language arts and mathematics from the 2018-2019 school year.

In total, Wisconsin had 588,992 students in grades three through 11 take the assessments. Further data shows only 39.3% of students scored proficient or advanced in ELA and 40.1% in mathematics. While math scores decreased, desegregated numbers show performance went up in some grades. Scores went up overall for Hispanic and students learning English across the state.

Elizabeth Tomev with the Department of Public Instruction said the department hopes that the state can make changes to increase those numbers.

"We all know public education is meant to give every child a chance to become an adult to contribute to society. But for the system to work, we need to keep funding it and we need to make adjustments so we don't keep losing students along the way,” Tomev said.

ACT scores averaged a score of 19.5 compared to 19.7 last year. Wausau, Stevens Point and Rhinelander weren't far behind. Wausau averaged a score of 18.54, 18.69 for Stevens Point and an 18.1 for Rhinelander. Wisconsin has some of the highest performance level expectations in the nation.

Science results were not included in the data because of the changed assessments that took place this year.

