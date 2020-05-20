Wisconsin testing delays grow for DNA and other evidence

Wisconsin crime labs are taking longer to test evidence for DNA, a potential liability for Attorney General Josh Kaul after he hammered his Republican opponent about testing delays during their 2018 campaign.

Kaul released a report Wednesday that shows DNA testing took an average of 97 days in 2019, up from 80 days in 2018 and 76 days in 2017 under Republican Brad Schimel.

Kaul criticized Schimel during the 2018 campaign for taking too long to process evidence at the crime labs. The report shows Kaul has not been able to speed up the analyses.