Wisconsin strength coach Erik Helland resigns due to use of a racial epithet

The University of Wisconsin sent out a statement that strength coach Erik Helland resigned from his position Thursday afternoon.

In the release, Wisconsin said that it was informed last weekend that Helland had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men's basketball student-athletes while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported yesterday that Kobe King was one of the athletes around when a University of Wisconsin coach used the racial epithet.

The university also said in the press release that "Multiple public reports have indicated that UW Athletics has been investigating the alleged use of racially insensitive language directed at one student-athlete. That allegation is inaccurate. UW Athletics has no evidence -- nor has it been alleged to the athletic department -- that Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any member of the men’s basketball team."

King could use such claim to be granted immediate eligibility when transferring.