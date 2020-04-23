Golf courses allowed to reopen Friday with restrictions

While Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" extension runs through May 26, one sport will be making a return sooner than expected.

Public and private golf courses across Wisconsin fall under nonessential businesses that can reopen.

Public and private gold courses can open under the following guidelines:

- Golf carts are prohibited

- Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed as all tee times and payments will be made online

- Social distancing must be implemented at all times unless the players share the same home

- Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed

- Restaurants and bars can stay open under special restrictions