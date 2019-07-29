Wisconsin schedules home-and-home with Alabama

A home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Alabama is happening in 2024 and 2025.

On Sept. 14, 2024, the schools will play at Camp Randall Stadium. In the following year, on Sept. 13, they will stage the rematch at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has won 17 national championships.

When Alabama comes to Madison in 2024, it will mark just the fourth time an SEC team has played at Camp Randall Stadium and the first since Sept. 25, 1971, when LSU defeated the Badgers, 38-28. The other two SEC games at Camp Randall were in 1928 (Alabama) and 1931 (Auburn).

The Badgers have played just one game in an SEC venue, at LSU’s Tiger Stadium on Sept. 30, 1972.

Wisconsin has the fifth-longest bowl streak in the nation. Wisconsin and Alabama are among seven schools across the country to win at least 100 games in the past 10 seasons.

Barry Alvarez, UW-Madison's Director of Athletics, has been wanting to upgrade the schedule and more intersectional match-ups.

"Players come here to play in big games against the best teams — it's a way to measure themselves," Alvarez said. "A match-up like this excites your team. It picks up the tempo during your offseason. Just like when we opened the season with LSU and Alabama a few years ago."