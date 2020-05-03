Wisconsin receives PPE donation from China

Governor Tony Evers announced Sunday that Wisconsin is receiving 10,000 masks and 1,000 medical outfits from China.

The donations come from Wisconsin's "sister state," the Heilongjiang Province, which has maintained a relationship with Wisconsin since 1982. The protective equipment will help the state stock up on supplies for treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-River Falls, which has coordinated efforts with China in the past, reached out to see if they could supply Wisconsin with PPE. DATCP assisted in communications with the Chinese province.The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) coordinated the shipment out of China and the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation received the goods and donated them to the state.

“Competition for COVID-19 supplies is intense. That is why we are committed to pursuing every avenue-- state, national and international-- to obtain the resources necessary for our response,” Gov. Evers said.