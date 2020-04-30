Wisconsin receives 230K masks from FEMA

Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin has received a delivery of 230,000 N95 respirator masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, providing a needed boost to efforts to obtain personal protective equipment for distribution in the state.

FEMA has also informed the state that it will be receiving technology in the form of a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System to help decontaminate N95 respirator masks, which will help extend the life of these important supplies.

“I would like to thank FEMA for answering our calls for help with obtaining these critical supplies, which are badly needed by folks working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Evers stated. “Staff at the State Emergency Operations Center has been working tirelessly to acquire PPE, and these masks will be a welcome addition to the supply chain they have worked to establish. However, it only addresses a small portion of the ongoing need in Wisconsin for reliable access to PPE.”

The delivery of masks follows a request the state made to FEMA last month for assistance with purchasing PPE to help supply workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks will be used to support state operations and be distributed to county and tribal emergency managers, who will allocate them to local direct care providers and first responders based on a review of their current needs.

