Wisconsin ranks 13 in U.S. in well-being for children

Wisconsin now ranks 13th in overall well-being of children in the U.S., according to by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Wisconsin ranked in specific categories: 7th in economic stability, 15th in education and 14th in health.

A representative with Kids Forward, a statewide public policy organization that advocates for kids, says Wisconsin can do better, and that starts with better access to health insurance.

"Thinking about health insurance, it's not just about being insured. It's about what insurance and access and proper care can do for the future of our children,” said Erica Nelson with Kids Forward.

Nelson says the study also reveals disparities in well-being between children living in poverty and children of color.

