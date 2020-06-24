Wisconsin poll finds 61% support for Black Lives Matters

A new Wisconsin poll finds that 61% of respondents support Black Lives Matters protests happening across the nation.

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered downtown Stevens Point on June 7, 2020 (WSAW photo)

The latest Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday was conducted before protests in Madison saw two statues torn down and a state senator assaulted by protesters.

The poll also found 72% of respondents said they have a favorable view of police compared with 59% who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Only 30% of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while 58% said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of protests. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes.

Among poll respondents, 86% said they feel safe around police, while 11% reported feeling anxious around law enforcement.

But only 43% of Black respondents and 72% of Hispanic respondents said they feel safe around police. More than 90% of white respondents said they feel safe around police.

The poll of 805 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed by cellphone or landline was conducted between June 14 and June 18, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.