Wisconsin political parties, NRCC, respond to Rep. Duffy's resignation

Wisconsin's political parties, along with the National Republican Congressional Committee, reacted to the news that Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) would be resigning come September.

Rep. Duffy, a supporter of the Trump administration, cited his family as the reason he would be resigning in a Facebook post Monday morning. Duffy said his daughter, due in October, is expected to have a heart condition that will require attention.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin's chairman, Andrew Hitt, offered prayers to the family.

“For the past eight years, Sean Duffy has served the people of Wisconsin’s seventh congressional district with dedication, honor, and an interminable love for our State and its people. Sean has always been a great friend of the Party and an exceptional proponent of our conservative ideals," Hitt said in the statement. "We are extremely grateful for his years of service and friendship."

The chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, also wished the family well.

"During the fight against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, I worked closely with the families of children born with congenital heart defects." The statement said. "Nurturing these children is a full-time job, and one that takes great emotional strength from the families who love them."

The NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer wrote that Duffy's district is a "Republican stronghold." President Trump carried the district by over 20 points in the 2016 election.

“Sean Duffy is right to put his family first during this tough time and Jacquie and I will keep them in our prayers." The statement said. "This district is a Republican stronghold, and whoever the socialist Democrats nominate will be forced to answer for their party’s radical agenda of open borders, socialized health care and a lust for impeaching President Trump.”

