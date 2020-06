Wisconsin now has 58 labs processing COVID-19 tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has added two more labs to process COVID-19 tests, bringing the state’s total to 58 labs with another 29 labs to be added in the future.

In the last day, DHS received the results of 10,522 test. Of them, 3.6% of tests showed the person had COVID-19. Meaning the state added 374 more cases to its total. However, the other 10,148 were negative—a decrease from Monday’s 3.9% positive.

In its latest daily data report update, 12 more patients have died; bringing the state’s total deaths to 607.

To date, in central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Two deaths have been reported in Forest County. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

Only 14% of patients, or 2,643 people have ever been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 263,743 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 18,917 have tested positive. There are 6,109 active cases. The other 64%, or 11,838 patients are considered recovered.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,334 cases (+14) (37 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 57 cases (+1)

Clark - 33 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 759 cases (+24) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 226 cases (2 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases

Eau Claire - 114 cases (+1)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 215 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Forest - 28 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 96 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 68 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 20 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 110 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,201 cases (+23) (30 deaths)

Kewaunee - 35 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 55 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 27 cases

Langlade - 3 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 52 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 4 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+205) (309 deaths) (+10)

Monroe - 18 cases (+1) (1 death)

Oconto - 38 cases (+1)

Oneida - 9 cases

Outagamie - 232 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 165 cases (12 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 47 cases (+2)

Polk - 22 cases (+3) (1 death)

Portage - 14 cases (+2)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,762 cases (+29) (41 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 646 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 79 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 50 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 95 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 95 cases (+3)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 26 cases (+1)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 398 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 260 cases (+3) (8 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 722 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Waupaca - 45 cases (+3) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 270 cases (+21) (7 deaths)

Wood - 10 cases (1 death)

