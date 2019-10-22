Wisconsin man driving pickup struck by plane dies

The wreckage of a single-engine plane and a pickup truck that collided on County MM in Ledgeview as the plane was approaching an airfield. The tail number is blurred to avoid identifying the plane's owner or pilot, as victims have not been publicly identified yet. (WBAY photo)
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (AP) -- A second person has died after a small plane collided with a pickup truck near a private airfield in eastern Wisconsin last week.

WLUK-TV reports the Brown County medical examiner's office confirms 51-year-old Patrick Schounard of Greenleaf died Sunday.

Schounard was driving the pickup. The pilot, John Fiddelke of De Pere, died at the scene.

Authorities say the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing in Ledgeview on Thursday afternoon when it struck the pickup, which was traveling west on a Brown County highway.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary crash report later this week.

 