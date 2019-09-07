Wisconsin man challenges his family to thank law enforcement all over the U.S.

About 800 runners gathered in Kronenwetter Saturday at the 5th annual Run for the Fallen, to honor the firefighters who died almost 18 years ago at the World Trade Center.

Runners participated in a 5K or 10K, and then cheered on firefighters from departments around the area who ran a mile in their gear.

New York City firefighter Timothy Austin flew in for the event.

"Being a firefighter in New York City and being from Wisconsin, I wanted to support this great cause," he said.

All of the money raised will go to the Kronenwetter Fire Department and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Oshkosh resident Nate Carroll and his son were in attendance. The Carrolls have challenged themselves to thank as many law enforcement officers as they can in 2019, by writing thank you notes, traveling to cities around the country-- and doing push ups.

"Our motto is 'it doesn't cost anything to say thank you.' We want to improve the morale and we want each officer that we connect with to know they are appreciated, that their work is valued," said Nate.

So far, they have thanked 681 officers, and Nate has done more than 600,000 push ups and plans to do 1.5 million by the end of the year. He hopes to show that he can challenge himself, while honoring the sacrifice the officers make.

"We don't think about the indirect impact-- meaning they're patrolling the streets-- keeping watch over our schools-- and our malls," he said.

He has sisters who work with law enforcement, but to Nate, it's more about teaching his two sons and his daughter to acknowledge officers' contribution to safety, even if it's invisible.

"Sometimes like my dad said, you're sleeping in bed and you don't think anything's going on, but there's thousands of police officers watching," said Charlie.

You can tell the Carrolls about an officer you would like thanked at thankinglawenforcement19@gmail.com.

