Wisconsin lions camp prepares to open

Even though they are opening, the Wisconsin Lions Camp is making some changes. One being that they will limit the amount of campers who attend.

"We've reduced that number down to 40, we're only inviting the 16 and 17-year-old campers because thy're almost out of their camp experience. They age out at 17," Lions Camp Director Andrea Yenter said.

There will also be a screening process before the campers arrive.

"We are going to ask them to monitor their children for 14 days before they come to camp. Actually, sending them a spreadsheet per a recommendation we got on a call with some medical professionals," Yenter added.

The staff will also increase cleaning around the site, too.

"Easy enough to do, takes a few minutes. Maybe we'll build some better habits with ourselves, our staff, and our campers. I mean we're scheduling hand washing eight times a day. So there's a lot of variables we'll have to look at to make sure we're being as safe as possible," Yenter explained.

At the end of the day, the camp is doing its best to make everyone feel safe.

"The important thing here is the relationship with the parents. Making sure they feel comfortable, that we're doing what we need to do, and we're comfortable that they're feeling as healthy as they are," Yenter said.

