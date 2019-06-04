Wisconsin lawmakers propose LGBTQ equality bills

In honor of pride month, LGBTQ lawmakers are hoping their equality agenda is passed this year in the State Capitol.

The agenda includes bills addressing inequality that still persists in Wisconsin against the LGBTQ population.

Lawmakers say these bills will improve equality across Wisconsin.

"While we continue the fight to make sure no one is treated differently under the law for who they love, we also recognize our transgender friends face discrimination for who they are," said state representative Mark Spreitzer (D – Beloit), who chairs the minority caucus.

The bills include the Marriage and Family Equality Act, that makes state statutes gender neutral, and to recognize legal parentage for same sex couples under certain circumstances.

The series of bills also address those who are transgender, including the creation of a transgender equality task force.

