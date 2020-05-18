Wisconsin lawmakers Johnson, Pocan respond to Democrats' investigation of Linick firing

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Mark Pocan are responding to an investigation looking into why President Trump fired a federal watch dog.

US Capitol building background / Cropped Photo: Martin Falbisoner / CC BY-SA 3.0 / (MGN)

The President announced late Friday that he was firing Inspector General Steve Linick, who was appointed by President Obama, and has held the position since 2013.

In a letter to Congress, Trump wrote Linick no longer had his full confidence.

Some Democrats believe he was fired for opening an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Democrats are now asking the White House for all documents related to his firing.

Senator Johnson responded to the investigation Sunday morning.

"I spoke with senior officials, both in the White House and in the state department. I understand their reasoning. I don't know when they're going to provide a more robust rationale for why they do it, but I understand it. I don't disagree with it. I don't think anything this administration could say is going to satisfy some people. There are still going to be people huffing and puffing and stomping their feet. But again, it is the president's decision whether or not to hire or terminate an inspector general," said Johnson.

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan also responded to Linick's firing, calling the Trump administration "blindly devoted to corruption."