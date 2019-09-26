Wisconsin law enforcement post more patrols by railroad crossing during rail safety week

The largest rail safety initiative in the state continues until Saturday. Wisconsin State Patrol is among the dozens of agencies participating in Rail Safety Week.

It's a national campaign but Wisconsin authorities put their own twist on it with Operation Clean Track. The goal is the same: prevent drivers from making risky calls at railroad crossings, be it through handing out educational materials or for serious offenders, handing over a ticket.

Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Travis Waneless said it's for safety awareness.

"Trains can take over a mile to stop. So anything that's parked on the tracks or gets hit, there is a lot of destruction involved with that"

he said.

Here's a look at rail safety by the numbers:

There are more than 3,000 miles of train tracks in Wisconsin and about 4,000 public railroad crossing. In 2018, there were 39 train crashes with 4 resulting fatalities