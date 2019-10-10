Wisconsin kids could run lemonade stands under bill passed

A bill that would allow children to legally run lemonade stands in Wisconsin is headed to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly passed the bill on Thursday. It would allow minors to run lemonade stands on private property without a permit and without fear of running afoul of the law, which has happened in some states.

The bill would limit sales to $2,000 of lemonade a year, however. That translates to 8,000 cups at 25 cents each. Children would be barred from selling any potentially hazardous food, such as raw meat and egg salad.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this week. Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the governor plans to sign the measure into law.