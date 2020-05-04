Wisconsin hospitals to receive $395M from HHS in COVID-19 relief funds

The Department of Health and Human Services is processing payments from the Provider Relief Fund to hospitals with large numbers of COVID-19 inpatient admissions through April 10, and to rural providers in support of the national response to COVID-19.

HHS reports $395 million has been awarded to Wisconsin hospitals through the Provider Relief Fund established in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

In Wisconsin, the first grant will be for $32 million that will be distributed to two high-impact hospitals in the state that have treated a large number of COVID-19 cases. The additional $363 million will be distributed among 170 rural health care providers that are impacted by COVID-19.

