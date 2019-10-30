Wisconsin has widest achievement gap on nation's report card

Wisconsin has the widest achievement gap between black and white students of any state based on results of a test known as the nation's report card.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress test results released Wednesday show no significant change from statewide results a decade ago. However, declining scores for the lowest performing students resulted in Wisconsin having the widest achievement gap of any state.

The test was given to students in 4th and 8th grades last spring.

Wisconsin's scores were higher than the national averages in both grades and in both subjects, but African American students in Wisconsin in both 4th and 8th grades under-performed students nationally.

Achieve Brown County, a multi-partner group aimed at improving student test scores, is looking into the data.

Executive Director Spencer Bonnie said they haven't been able to dig into the full report yet but results so far are alarming.

"What the data shares, or what the data suggests about Wisconsin, is that we need to do better," Bonnie said.

Bonnie said there are things teachers can work on, but parents must play a big role as well.

"The equalizer in all of this is poverty," said Bonnie.

He said in Brown County 9 percent of white people and 45 percent of black people live in poverty.

"When kids come from situations which mom and dad or other caregivers are not available, to make sure they have all the support, that plays a large role as well," said Bonnie

Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor released a statement on the achievement gap writing, "We have work ahead to achieve our rigorous expectations. Our persistent achievement gaps are a crisis. Closing these gaps is not only the right thing to do, it is imperative for our state."

"The data that was released today tells us that there are a lot of inequities in our community," said Bonnie, "so our work is focused on identifying what those are."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. WBAY contributed to this report.)

