Wisconsin's beauty in beef

Memorial Day weekend is made for grilling out, but the cherry on top is that May is Beef Month! To showcase the beauty in beef was our 71st Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley.

barbecue in the garden - summer- prawns and vegetables on skewers

Kabobs are great because they are easily customizable and if you have family or friends come over, they can easily eat while moving and mingling.

There are a lot of different cuts of beef that you can use for kabobs, but you can’t go wrong with a steak or one of the more tender cuts since you will not be slowly cooking the meat.

Regardless of what veggies you choose, this simple dish is a nutrient powerhouse. A 3 oz. serving of lean beef provides 10 nutrients including almost half of your daily value of protein.

As we continue to learn more about the land and animals, our farmers are becoming more efficient and productive. According to the national Beef Checkoff program, compared to 1977, today’s beef farmers and ranchers produce the same amount of beef with 33 percent fewer cattle. The Beef Checkoff program says U.S. Beef has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world at about 2 percent of the nation’s total.

As summer gets closer, you may also want to take advantage of agri-tourism opportunities and farm to fork dinners to learn from the farmers themselves. That information can be found at visitdairyland.com.