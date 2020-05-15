Wisconsin has 4,846 active COVID-19 cases, deaths up by 11 since Thursday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Friday, people 445 have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 11 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 11, 685 people have tested positive for the virus-- an increase of 410 positive cases from Thursday. The state currently has 52 active testing labs with a daily testing capacity of 13,372 tests.

Currently, 17% or 1,977, of the state’s total patients have been hospitalized.

Locally, Marathon County reported an additional case; bringing its total to 31. Lincoln County also reported one more case, bringing its total to three.

As of Friday, 53% or 6,250 of the state’s total cases have recovered. And 43%, or 4,846 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 128,657 have tested negative for COVID-19. That’s 6,059 more negative cases than the previous day.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

